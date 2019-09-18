Pitt Street Pharmacy invites the community to come and watch The Grilled Cheese Sandwich Food Challenge on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Old Village, 111 Pitt Street, Mount Pleasant. Randy Santel, professional food eater, will be doing the challenge. This will be the kick off of Santel's 2019 “4th” Quarter food challenge travels as part of a pursuit for 1,000 food challenge wins in all 50 states and 50 countries. The current record holder is David Hester. He ate 27 grilled cheese sandwiches on May 30, 2013. Santel’s goal will be to beat this number.
Santel is founder and owner of foodchallenges.com. He has now won over 779 food challenges in all 50 states plus 33 countries and those numbers are growing. At this time he has 860,000 YouTube Channel followers and 840,000 Facebook followers.
Even though he teaches people how to eat big, he is an advocate of the importance of nutrition, fitness and personal wellness which is why he is able to stay lean while averaging over 100 food challenge wins per year. He was the winner of the 2010 Men’s Health/Spartacus Body Transformation Challenge. Santel graduated on May 17 from Missouri State University with his second degree, a bachelor’s in nutrition and dietetics.
Pitt Street Pharmacy has been in business for 82 years. Since 1937, the pharmacy has made compounded medications for patients.
For more information, call Roz Adams at 843-884-4051 or email roz@pittstreetpharmacy.com.