On Jan. 15, the Marion Marauders Society (MMS) began their ninth year of sponsorship for the Wreaths Across America (WAA) project.
The WAA project is a national and international effort to have holiday wreaths purchased and placed on every veteran burial site located within national cemeteries. The MMS sponsors the three national cemeteries located within S.C. (Beaufort National, Florence National and Fort Jackson National).
Any corporation, company or business looking for a philanthropic or charitable cause for 2020, consider the Wreaths Across America project. The project is a non-profit organization and a wreath purchase is a tax deductible donation. The project goes on all year but the main push happens during the months of September through November and culminates in December with the National Wreath Placement Day. On this day, wreaths purchased are physically placed on veteran burial sites at all National Cemeteries. The general public is invited to participate in this very emotional ceremony.
"Go once and you will return the next year - guaranteed," said Marion Marauders Society president Cecil Evans.
For further information on the project, call 843-881-8343 or contact mmsociety1949@gmail.com.