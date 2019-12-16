On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Marion Marauders Society (MMS) completed their eighth year of Wreaths Across America sponsorship by participating in the placing of holiday wreaths on Veteran burial sites at Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, SC.
On National Wreath Placement Day, four semi-truck/trailers entered Beaufort National Cemetery before noon carrying a total of 21,375 holiday wreaths which were placed on veteran burial sites located within the walls of the historic national cemetery. The wreaths were placed on the burial sites by groups, organizations, posts, motorcycle clubs, military servicemen/women and general members of the public who want to participate.
The MMS sponsors the three National Cemeteries located in South Carolina; Beaufort National, Fort Jackson National and Florence National. The MMS ended their 2019 sponsorship year with 502 wreaths, their second best sponsorship number. Their best sponsorship year was in 2017 with 546 wreaths.
“I want to thank each and every person, organization and business who participated in our effort this year. We will start our ninth year of sponsorship on Jan. 15 2020,” said MMS President Cecil Evans.
MMS acknowledges the top five purchasers in this year’s effort as:
- East Cooper Outboard Motor Club -120 wreaths
- VFW Post 3137 Auxiliary - 50 wreaths
- David Clifford Construction LLC - 34 wreaths
- VFW Post 9509 - 20 wreaths
- VFW Post 3137 - 20 wreaths
- Page Rehabilitation Services - 20 wreaths