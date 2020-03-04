On Feb. 27, 1795, BG Francis Marion died at Belle Isle Plantation in Pineville, SC. On Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, members of the Marion Marauders Society observed the 225th Anniversary of Gen. Marion’s death during a ceremony held at Gen. Marion’s tomb, located on Belle Isle Plantation, by placing a wreath at his tomb.
The ceremony is an annual event sponsored by the Marion’s Brigade Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. The highlight of the ceremony was a flyover by the Swamp Fox Wing of the 169th Squadron, SC Air National Guard, based at McEntire Air National Guard Base in Eastover, SC. The Marion Marauders Society is based at the National Guard Armory located on Mathis Ferry Road in Mount Pleasant.