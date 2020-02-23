The General Westmoreland/Charleston Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) will conduct the 21st annual Massing of the Colors ceremony at the Summerall Chapel on The Citadel campus at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. The principal speaker will be Lieutenant General Roger Thompson, USA (Ret).
The general public is invited to attend. Guests are requested to arrive in time to be seated in the chapel prior to 2:45 p.m. Parking is available on The Citadel campus.
While on active duty, Lt. Gen. Thompson commanded at all levels throughout the Army, including field artillery, transportation, and logistics. He commanded a firing battery in combat in Vietnam and served in key positions in the 1st Armored Division, the 82nd Airborne Division and 3D infantry Division. He served three separate assignments on the Department of Army Staff, his last tour as Director of the Army Budget, and completed his military career as the Deputy Commander in Chief, United States Transportation Command. Thompson was executive vice president of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) from 2000 until mid-2016.
Thompson holds a bachelor of science degree from the United States Military Academy, a master's degree in business administration from Syracuse University and a master's degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College. He attended the Army’s Command and General Staff College and the Naval War College.
For the previous Ceremony, 30 color guards accepted the invitation to participate and about two hundred persons attended this inspiring patriotic and religious service honoring the Flag of the United States of America and the Colors of participating units. The ceremony is dedicated to the memory of Military Service members and first responders who have given their lives to preserve liberty and security in this country. It also honors those who have served, and those who are serving to ensure continued freedom and safety.
The General Westmoreland MOWW Chapter has invited participation by the Color Guards of active military commands and units, as well as public safety units, groups of retired and former military personnel, historic military units, civic organizations and youth groups including area ROTC and JROTC units. Special invitations have been extended to civic and military leaders.
The MOWW’s purposes include teaching and stimulating love of country and the flag and furthering patriotic education. Its membership, composed of currently serving and retired commissioned officers of the United States, urges the public to honor the flags of participating units by attending this patriotic and inspiring ceremony.