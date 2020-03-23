Out of an abundance of caution, and with a focus on protecting the health of the homebound, East Cooper Meals on Wheels will suspend its normal daily operations beginning Wednesday, March 25th, extending until Monday, April 6th. With the help of current volunteers, the local nonprofit will operate double packing and delivery shifts on Tuesday, March 24, during which it will deliver a two-week supply of frozen meals to every current recipient—3,000 meals in total.
“Throughout this dynamic event, we have taken many precautions focused on maintaining the health of our volunteers, staff, and meal recipients,” said George Roberts, president and CEO of East Cooper Meals on Wheels. “As things continue to evolve, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community at-large and the homebound neighbors who depend on us daily,” he said.
While there will be plenty to eat, the suspension of daily deliveries will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the homebound, who often look forward to the visit from a volunteer even more than the meals. With 72% of East Cooper Meals on Wheels recipients living alone, the organization will be asking volunteers to check in daily via phone to keep its recipients from feeling totally isolated during this time.
“Social distancing, self-quarantines, and reduced availability of necessities are certainly challenging every one of us right now, especially from a mental health perspective, and we all look forward to a return to ‘normal’ life,” said Roberts. “But, for our homebound recipients, isolation and loneliness are everyday occurrences. It’s my hope that this experience helps us all grow in our empathy for those who are confined to their homes no matter what is happening in the world around them,” he said.
During this time, the organization will still be available to provide a one-time delivery of frozen meals to anyone who becomes newly quarantined at home due to testing positive for COVID-19 or being knowingly exposed to it.
To receive meals:
- Email— rhamilton@ecmow.org
- Website— https://ecmow.org/medical-referral-form/
- Phone— (843) 881-9350
Since 1985, the nonprofit has never charged anyone for a meal, and adults of all ages and incomes are
eligible. The healthy & flavorful meals are prepared by and purchased from the Lowcountry Food Bank
for around $3 each. Donations to support East Cooper Meals on Wheels can be made at www.ecmow.org.