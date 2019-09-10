Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Charleston and their port partners (Port of Charleston, Norfolk, Savannah, Houston, etc.) are joining forces and loading shipping containers for transport to the Bahamas. Mediterranean Shipping Company will fill up a container, truck it to Port Everglades, Fla. and put it on a vessel directly to the Bahamas. Here's how you can help:
Items needed:
- Nutrition: Canned food, dry food, water, baby food
- Personal supplies: Tarps, batteries (any size); toilet paper; paper towels; soap; mosquito repellent; hand sanitizer; wipes; female hygiene products; basic over-the-counter medications, such as Tylenol, Advil, aspirin.; first-aid kits.
- Cleanup supplies: Mops, bleach, rags, cleansers like Pine-Sol, buckets, brooms, wipes, heavy-duty trash bags
WHERE: Drop off supplies at the MSC office, 700 Watermark Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Wednesday. The deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
Gianluigi Aponte, executive chairman and founder of MSC Group, said, “It is heartbreaking to see the impact and devastation that Hurricane Dorian has brought over the Bahamas and its population. The thoughts and prayers of my entire family are with the people of the Bahamas and their families and loved ones.
“As a family company and one that has lived off the sea for over 300 years, we are fully committed to supporting both immediate and longer-term relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas. Our businesses have long been closely tied to the Bahamas and its people, with a rich history spanning over many decades. We now look forward to supporting their efforts to rebuild and recover in every way we can and through all our businesses.”