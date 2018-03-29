Sip, shop and register for the 15th annual Moms' Run benefiting Postpartum Support Charleston. Come out to Moms’ Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 15 at Athleta, 1224 Belk Drive.
Enjoy small bites and beverages while you Shop for a Cause; 5 percent of all Athleta sales will be donated back to Postpartum Support Charleston and will help new moms in the community struggling with perinatal mood disorders, such as postpartum depression and anxiety.
Discounts will be available for anyone who signs up for the Moms' Run on May 12 at the event. Plus, you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of the raffle prizes from Athleta and Play Garden.
Come out for a fun event celebrating moms (open to men, women and children). Admission is free, but please register in advance.
Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moms-brunch-tickets-43102271053