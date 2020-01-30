Moultrie News Editor Cecilia Brown was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant's luncheon on Jan. 29 at the Harbor Breeze Restaurant.
Rotarian Judith Ewing gave her a warm welcome and introduction. Brown shared a little bit about herself, explained the role of a community newspaper and then discussed ongoing projects at the Moultrie News.
Following Brown's remarks, Rotarian Keith Farley presented her with a certificate. The certificate honored a donation made in Brown's name to the End Polio Now program of Rotary International.
During the meeting, volunteers from Children’s Joy Foundation USA sang to the Rotary Club. The volunteers said they were visiting restaurants in the area raising donations to benefit healthy foster children. See a video of them singing to the Rotary online here.
The Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant was chartered on June 24, 1977 and meets for lunch every Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. For more information about their upcoming events or membership at mprotary.org.