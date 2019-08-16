Kenneth Francis, an author living in Mount Pleasant, recently published a book titled "Going For A Walk With Papa: Story Of Houses." Francis is a retired sales executive for a major insurance company and a loving grandfather.
"Going For A Walk With Papa: Story Of Houses" is a vivid and inspiring opus about a grandfather's occasional and memorable walks with his granddaughters.
Francis shares, "'Going For A Walk With Papa: Story Of Houses' is an idea created from love. This book is dedicated to my two beautiful granddaughters, Addison and Ella. Every time I visit with them we always read books and go for walks together. We see so many wonderful things − flowers, trees, clouds, birds, and planes. So many beautiful things to view, learn and talk about."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Francis' new book exudes with appreciation and thoughtfulness for the elders, whose incomparable and unconditional love bring grace to their family and loved ones.
Inspired by the author's personal experiences, this book bears treasured themes of compassion and satisfaction for life's quaint moments, especially during shared moments with one's kin and close individuals.
View a synopsis of "Going For A Walk With Papa: Story Of Houses" on YouTube. Consumers can purchase "Going For A Walk With Papa: Story Of Houses" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Going For A Walk With Papa: Story Of Houses," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.