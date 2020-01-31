Mount Pleasant author Ann W. Phillips tells the thrilling tale of a hardworking and dedicated young woman who travels away from her calm, safe life only to encounter and faceoff with a dangerous killer in "A Dude Ranch Mystery."
Lynn Thrower inherited her grandfather’s estate and thriving landscaping business as a young woman. She is so focused on her work that she has never taken a vacation, so for her birthday, her colleagues pitch in and send her on a two-week stay to a dude ranch in Colorado; little does she know, this trip would be far from any vacation she’d been on previously.
Inspired by her own, recent trip to a dude ranch, Phillips let her imagination run rampant after conversing with some of the local, “During the rides some motorcycles came up the wranglers got to talking about some of them respected the trails, but there were a few that they had arrested because they were tearing up the trails and not respecting the horse riders. I let my mind run wild and when I came home, I started this book.”
A compelling page turner that’s sure to keep readers on the each of their seats until the shocking conclusion, "A Dude Ranch Mystery" is a strong work of fiction that all avid readers should look to add to their library this season.
A "Dude Ranch Mystery," published by Austin Macauley, was released on Jan. 31. Price: $10.95, ISBN: 9781643786162. It will be available on online and in bookstores throughout the country. For more information, please visit austinmacauley.com/us/book/dude-ranch-mystery.
Phillips and her late husband had two children and six grandchildren. She lives in Mount Pleasant with her cat, Charlie.