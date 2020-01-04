Kenneth Francis, an author living in Mount Pleasant, recently published a book titled "Going For A Walk With Papa: Story of Family.” Francis is a retired sales executive for a major insurance company and grandfather.
In August 2019 Francis released his first children's book titled "Going For A Walk With Papa: Story Of Houses."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Francis’ new book is an illustrated and entertaining learning resource that uses the story of a grandfather and granddaughters to teach young learners spelling and all the members of the family tree.
Readers may view a synopsis of “Going For A Walk With Papa: Story of Family” on YouTube.
