Have you ever had a dream? Well, local authors Mark and Nadia Schaper have one. It's a dream that started back in December 2017 and led to the creation of their book titled "Tiny Heart."
"Tiny Heart" is a modern-day fairy-tale about a young woman living in Mount Pleasant, who wakes up one day to discover that she is only 6-inches tall. Skillfully blending romance, comedy, adventure and a very heavy dose of mystery, the story is, in fact, quite compelling.
"If you love Hallmark movies you would greatly enjoy the story found in the pages of 'Tiny Heart,'" Mark said.
The book was only the beginning of Mark and Nadia's dream. Just recently they collaborated with some very talented local musicians and vocalists to create a CD based on their book. The five-song CD is available online through YouTube titled "Songs from Tiny Heart by Dave Landeo and Mark Schaper," which tells the "Tiny Heart" story from beginning to end in songs.
Now, they are moving on to the final part of their dream, hopeful members of the community will assist. They are seeking to have a movie based on their book to be filmed in the area featuring local actors and musicians. The movie will be financially-backed by local investors.
"By doing it in this manner, we can direct the lion's share of the profits made from the movie back into our local community. In particular, we want to help our local school teachers purchase school supplies, as well as help with the needs of local children in foster care. It is a worthwhile endeavor that we are hoping our community will get behind," Mark added.
For more information, contact the Schapers at tinyheart23@yahoo.com or 843-735-1225.