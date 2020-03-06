The Travis Manion Foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston presented a check for $10,000 to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) on March 4. MPFD was one of two local first responder agencies to receive proceeds raised from the eighth annual 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston, held in 2019 on Daniel Island. The donation will be used for purchasing life-saving equipment, to include radio straps for each riding position on every MPFD fire truck. These radio straps will be kept beneath bunker coats, better protected from heat failure and placing the radio and antenna in a better position to transmit crucial communication for first responders.
The ninth annual 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 on Daniel Island. The race will unite the community to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as to honor our veterans, military and first responders who serve our country and our communities. Proceeds from the ninth annual 9/11 Heroes Run - Charleston will again benefit the Travis Manion Foundation and local first responders.
For more information on the 2020 event, visit 911heroesrun.org/charleston.