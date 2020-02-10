Facetune-08-02-2020-21-15-46.JPG

Pictured at the Celebration of Black History event at Town Hall on Feb. 8 (from left) are Kate Dolan, Town Planner for Mount Pleasant; Walter Brown Jr., former Mount Pleasant Historical Commission Chair; Joan Robinson-Berry, vice president and chief engineer for Boeing Global Services; Rick Gutowski, Mount Pleasant Historical Commission Chair and Courtney Theis, Mount Pleasant Historical Commission member.

 Provided/TOMP

On Saturday, Feb. 8 the Mount Pleasant Historical Commission held an event titled "A Celebration of Black History – Honoring Progress, Maintaining Momentum and Delivering Performance Town Hall in Council Chambers."

Joan Robinson-Berry, vice president and chief engineer for Boeing Global Services, offered an interactive presentation for all ages.

IMG-3985.jpg

Joan Robinson-Berry speaks at the Mount Pleasant Historical Commission's Black History Month event on Feb. 8 at Town Hall.

Town planner Kate Dolan shared, "She explained how black history has contributed to our everyday lives. Like for example, the person who created the technology for Alexa and Siri was a black woman."

Click here to view the Town's Black History Month calendar of events.

Tags