On Saturday, Feb. 8 the Mount Pleasant Historical Commission held an event titled "A Celebration of Black History – Honoring Progress, Maintaining Momentum and Delivering Performance Town Hall in Council Chambers."
Joan Robinson-Berry, vice president and chief engineer for Boeing Global Services, offered an interactive presentation for all ages.
Town planner Kate Dolan shared, "She explained how black history has contributed to our everyday lives. Like for example, the person who created the technology for Alexa and Siri was a black woman."
