Lt. Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department's (MPPD) Traffic Bureau said MPPD was made aware of recent parking issues on Simmons Street between McCants Street and Center Street.
"Complaints are coming in about people parking in/near intersections and blocking fire hydrants. Drivers coming off of the side streets can’t see around these parked cars which has resulted in close calls with pedestrians. Mainly the children coming from Mount Pleasant Academy (MPA)," Googe shared.
MPPD anticipates these are mainly parents picking up/dropping of children for MPA and have asked residents to refrain from the following:
- Parking on the sidewalk
- Parking in the intersection
- Parking within 20 feet of an intersection with a crosswalk
- Parking within 30 feet of a stop sign
- Parking in front of a driveway
MPPD believes this will help increase safety for the children who walk or bike from the school.