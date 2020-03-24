Due to COVID-19, the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) had to cancel reading patrol at Barnes and Noble this past weekend.
But, MPPD is getting creative! This Friday, March 27 at 10:30 a.m. MPPD Chief Carl Ritchie and the School Resource Officers (SRO) will be reading books virtually via MPPD's Facebook page.
MPPD will start Facebook live broadcasting the first book at 10:30 a.m. from their headquarters. This will allow the SRO's to reach all children and not just the ones in Mount Pleasant.
"As we continue to fight this virus, we will find new ways to interact with our community and our children, the devotion to our community has not changed. See you Friday online," shared Inspector Christopher Rosier, MPPD's Public Information Officer.