Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mount Pleasant recently held a donation drive in support of local organization Lowcountry Orphan Relief. Students and their families collected five boxes full of new and gently used clothing, as well as 50 stuffed animals. The donations will be distributed to children in need this holiday season. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of helping others and spreading kindness.
Lowcountry Orphan Relief is a nonprofit that provides goods and services to children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. For more information, visit lowcountryorphanrelief.org.