Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mount Pleasant recently raised more than $1,150 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston through a lemonade stand and art auction.
Students staffed the stand and sold lemonade to their fellow students, families, staff and teachers. Students also auctioned off their artwork to raise additional funds.
On July 12, staff from Chesterbrook Academy Preschool delivered the donation check to representatives at Ronald McDonald House and cooked a spaghetti dinner for families staying at the facility.
The donated funds will help the organization provide a “home-away-from-home” for children undergoing extensive medical treatment. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of helping children in need.