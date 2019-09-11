Mount Pleasant Public Services issues the following Dorian debris pick up update to residents:
- Household garbage is on schedule so residents can continue placing their rollcarts curbside on their normal collection day.
- One Mount Pleasant Waste Management truck continues collecting non-vegetative debris. All other trucks have been assigned to vegetative debris collection.
- Mount Pleasant Waste Management crews will complete vegetative debris collection in Wakendaw and then will continue collecting in neighborhoods down Mathis Ferry Road heading towards the bridge.
- Contractors (Paul Bunyan and County Waste) are collecting vegetative debris from Snee Farm; Dunes West; and Somerset with the hopes of moving into Charleston National today.
- Please review the Debris Separation Guidelines on the graphic from FEMA here.
- We will conduct two passes for vegetative debris collection. The second pass will begin after the first pass is completed.
- We will expand collection efforts as more resources are made available to us.
- We will do their best to keep you informed of our plans and progress. Cleanup from this storm will not occur overnight, but we will complete it as soon as possible. We thank you in advance for your patience.
If you’d like to view a map of MPPS debris pick up progress, click here.