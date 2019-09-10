With pre-construction work underway, Mount Pleasant Racquet Club has entered into a partnership with tennis coaching legend, Nick Bolletieri, who will assist with the development and youth program planning at the new, top tier club opening in 2020.
Founder of his own tennis academy, now known as IMG Academy, Bolletieri was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014. Claims to fame include coaching Boris Becker, Monica Seles, Jim Courier, Andre Agassi and Serena and Venus Williams, all of whom ascended to the No. 1 spot in tennis. At his peak, he had 32 students in the main draw at Wimbledon and 27 in the U.S. Open.
“He is a tennis genius and we’re very fortunate to have him on our team,” said Terry Williams, who with her husband Derrick is building the new tournament-quality center. The couple has known Bolletieri for many years. “Partnering with Nick clarifies for the public how serious our programming will be.”
Meanwhile, the club will also partner with Hall of Fame tennis legend Cliff Drysdale and the Cliff Drysdale Tennis Management Company (CDTM). Founded in 2001 by revered player and ESPN commentator Cliff Drysdale and partner Don Henderson, CDTM is a global, full-service tennis management company that provides partners and their members the “Ultimate Tennis Experience.”
Slated to open in 2020, the Williams’ will create and grow an exceptional club life experience. Partnering with CDTM “signifies that this club will operate on the highest level regionally and nationally,” said Terry Williams.
Noted CDTM co-Founder and CEO, Don Henderson: “We work hard to honor our commitment to our partners, customers and Cliff Drysdale’s place in tennis history by promoting tennis culture and promoting unparalleled customer service and world-class programming at our facilities.”
The Mount Pleasant Racquet Club site is at 3236 Hwy 17N in Mount Pleasant. The permitting and annexation process has begun, while engineering and architectural plans are being finalized. A community open house is planned for Thursday, September 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information call 843-258-8400 or visit mtpracquetclub.com.