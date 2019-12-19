The Snee Farm Senior Women’s Tennis Team “Casual Sets” once again helped contribute to the Mount Pleasant Regional Library veteran drive.
This year marked the branch’s ninth annual Giving Thanks to Our Veterans Drive. The library collected clothes, snacks, book bags, shoes and other various supplies for veterans at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.
Nancy Kelbaugh, one of Snee Farm’s “Casual Sets” team members, helped organized her team’s donations. She asked the 20 women to bring bags full of crackers, socks, shoes, sweat pants and other supplies to her house. On Monday, Dec. 16 Kelbaugh and the team’s captain Sharon “Sassy” Skowronek brought the donations to the library.
“The library is grateful to the Casual Sets for their donations to the library’s ninth Annual Giving Thanks to Our Veterans. All donations are for the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC and I know the VA will be even more grateful. All of the donations are used exclusively for our veterans,” said Mount Pleasant Regional Library’s Manager, Susan Frohnsdorff.