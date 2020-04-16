Mount Pleasant resident and Vietnam veteran Guy Seabrook has released a new novel titled "In the Nam."
Seabrook takes the reader on an extraordinary journey through the jungles of Vietnam and Cambodia, as a top-secret combat pilot. His novel/memoir, "In the Nam" captures the horror of war and struggles our brave soldiers persevered both internally and with boots on the ground. Seabrook vividly relives his personal battle of survival in a war that has been falsely labeled as America’s Win-less War, yet our brave soldiers never lost a battle in Vietnam. As Seabrook, appropriately writes, not all the wounds of war leave physical scars.
Bio
Seabrook earned his degree from the Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia. He served as a Chief Warrant Officer and Pilot in The Republic of Vietnam from 1971-72. Seabrook was first pilot and aircraft commander, flying 187 top-secret missions, mostly in Cambodia. He lives in his hometown of Charleston. He has two children and six grand children. His first novel, "In The Nam," is dedicated in honor of the 2.7 million brave men and women who served their country during the war in Vietnam, and to their families and loved ones.
Go to Amazon.com for more information on how to purchase, "In the Nam," by Guy Seabrook. Amazon is currently overwhelmed with other issues affecting book reviews due to the coronovirus. The author is requesting reviews to be emailed to guyseabrook@aol.com.