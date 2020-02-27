On Feb. 23, the Mount Pleasant Rotary Club hosted its 36th annual Soccer Classic at the Charleston County School District 1 Stadium at Wando High School. Eighteen girls and boys high school soccer teams participated, competing in abbreviated games. All participants received a commemorative t-shirt.
More than 70 individual and corporate sponsors joined forces with the Rotary Club to produce the competition. All members of the club participated in this day-long athletic undertaking.
The Soccer Classic has been a popular community event for decades. Not only does it support and showcase young athletes in the area, but it is also the Mount Pleasant Rotary Club’s main fundraiser to ﬁnance many community service projects.
The event was able to net approximately $34,000 this year. Two of the major projects funded are Backpack Buddies, supplying food during the school year for 145 children in the East Cooper Area and Happy Feet, supplying shoes and socks for approximately 250 school children.