The Town of Mount Pleasant will host the Area Maritime Security Committee, Marine Firefighting Subcommittee, on Feb. 3 at the Mount Pleasant Emergency Operations Center. The U.S. Coast Guard, regional first response agencies, the South Carolina Ports Authority, harbor pilots, and other key partners will meet to discuss emergency response capabilities.
First responders will review the initial response to the Motor Vessel Golden Ray incident - a cargo ship owned Hyundai motor’s ocean freight logistics company, which capsized and caught fire off the coast of Georgia last September.
“We are excited to welcome Maritime Incident Response Team Director Bill Burket– an industry leader in emergency operations at the Virginia Port Authority,” said Mount Pleasant Emergency Manager Amanda Knight.
Knight added that, “We continue to gain greater proficiency in our maritime response preparedness through regional collaboration under the leadership of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston. We understand that as waterway activity continues to increase, our preparedness for maritime response must also increase.”