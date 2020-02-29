Once every four years there's an extra day added to the end of February called Leap Day. Mount Pleasant triplets, Harris, Elizabeth and Andrew Rowe celebrated their 16th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Rowes were born on Leap Day in 2004 after 37.5 weeks of gestation, delivered by Dr. Roger Newman and staff of MUSC's Prenatal Wellness Clinic. What's even more of a rarity is they were born spontaneously, meaning they were delivered naturally without a C-section or requiring doctors to use tools to help extract the baby.
"There will always be a special place in my heart for the man (Newman) who told me I could achieve this goal and supported us," said mother of the triplets, Kelly Rowe.
There are only about 205,000 people born on a Leap Day in the United States and about 5 million people worldwide, according to the History Channel. The odds of being born on Leap Day is about one in 1,461 births. Being a spontaneous triplet is one in 8,100 births.
The Moultrie News reported on the triplets historical birth on March 10, 2004. The Rowes were the largest triplets born in South Carolina and in the Southeast until 2012. They were added to the Honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies.
Now 16-years-old, Harris and Andrew look completely different as they are fraternal and are different sizes. They both enjoy playing soccer, reading and running with the Mount Pleasant Cross-Country Team and participating in Civil Air Patrol.
Harris has a passion for writing and is interested in architecture. Andrew enjoys math and science, anything mechanical and is especially interested in airplanes. He intends to work on getting a pilot’s license in the future.
Elizabeth, the girl of the trio, has her own interests such as cooking, decorating, playing with her younger sister, babysitting jobs, knitting and organizing.
Each triplet now has their driver’s permit. In total, Kelly and her husband Jeff now have seven children in the "Rowe Tribe" including the first born siblings Scott, Sarah Kelly and younger siblings Jackson, 5, and Katharine, 1.
"Being born on Leap Day, they do not care whether they have a 'real' birthday or not, but definitely enjoy the extra attention and the large party we have every four years," Kelly said.