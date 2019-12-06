South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed the week of Dec. 1 through Dec. 7 as South Carolina Winter Weather Preparedness Week. The Town of Mount Pleasant, along with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service, encourages everyone to prepare for severe weather.
“While the Lowcountry area normally experiences mild winters, Mount Pleasant can still be hit with extreme winter weather,” said Mount Pleasant Emergency Manager Amanda Knight. “Winter Storm Grayson brought to our area two winters ago significant ice and snow, immobilizing an entire region for days. Preparation is key with winter weather, much like we prepare for hurricanes or any other type of disaster.”
“Now is time to check safety supplies and your emergency plans while the weather is mild,” Knight said. “Learn how to shut off water valves to prevent pipes from bursting and follow manufacturer’s instructions when operating a generator.”
Knight suggested storing winter supplies, such as shovels and rock salt, in each household emergency kit, and securing enough heating fuel.
For more information about winter weather preparedness, visit the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s Severe Winter Weather Guide. To stay informed, visit the Town’s website at tompsc.com and sign up for Emergency Alerts.