Mount Pleasant Fire Station 4 moved into a new temporary station Tuesday, March 24. The old station at 1153 Six Mile Road will be demolished to make way for a new building. Mount Pleasant Fire Department partnered with Mount Pleasant Public Services to transition to the new temporary building last week.
Mount Pleasant Fire Department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Craig Oliverius said, “Due to the growth in Central and Northern Mount Pleasant, Fire Station 4 no longer meets the needs of the surrounding community. The current fire station is almost 40 years old and will be replaced by a station that will allow us to maintain and meet current and future level of service requirements. This investment will help provide excellent community service and will provide benefits for decades to come.”
The new fire station is anticipated to be completed by fall of 2021. The temporary Fire Station 4 is less than a quarter of a mile from the current site and residents of the community will experience no changes to their current service.
This information was provided by Eric LaFontaine, Mount Pleasant Assistant Communications Manager