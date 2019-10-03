MPPD hosts Coffee with a Cop 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Mount Pleasant Police Department hosted Coffee with a Cop at Starbucks on Houston Northcutt Boulevard on Wednesday morning, Oct. 2. Free coffee was provided to all attendees and citizens got the chance to talk with officers. Provided/MPPD Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Mount Pleasant Police Department Coffee With A Cop Starbucks This Week's Circulars On Vacation - Alaska Sep 25, 2019 Most Popular Articles ArticlesLoophole in IOP's police protocolTeacher to Parent - Bridging the 'homework gap'East Cooper area high school stat leadersMount Pleasant will accept applications for Youth Council this monthHorses' Ramey voted Player of the Week; Week 5 nominations releasedTeacher to Parent - Legalizing marijuana would yield negative impacts on studentsOpioid Crisis: 'Kinship birthed through cooperation'Howard Chapman announces bid for Mount Pleasant Town CouncilCecilia's Scoop: Decline in single-use plastics noticed among local municipalitiesMount Pleasant installs new bike lane facilities along Whipple Road Friends2Follow News from Twitter Tweets by MoultrieNews Tweets by CeciliasScoop Tweets by MNfrankie Think First Know Your 5 Freedoms