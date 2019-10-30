MPPD SWAT team participates in annual superhero rappelling event at MUSC 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email The Mount Pleasant Police Department's SWAT team participated in the MUSC Children's Hospital's annual Superhero Rappelling event on Oct. 30. Provided/MPPD Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Mount Pleasant Police Department's SWAT team participated in the MUSC Children's Hospital's annual Superhero Rappelling event on Oct. 30. Provided/MPPD The Mount Pleasant Police Department's SWAT team participated in the MUSC Children's Hospital's annual Superhero Rappelling event on Oct. 30. Provided/MPPD The Mount Pleasant Police Department's SWAT team participated in the MUSC Children's Hospital's annual Superhero Rappelling event on Oct. 30. Provided/MPPD The Mount Pleasant Police Department's SWAT team participated in the MUSC Children's Hospital's annual Superhero Rappelling event on Oct. 30. Provided/MPPD Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's Circulars On Vacation - Australia 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles ArticlesGrier, Oceanside awaiting the consequences of ignoranceOceanside tops Timberland for Region 6-AA championshipSharks, Raptors, Horses on to state quarterfinalsBishops' McCoy voted week's best; Week 9 nominees releasedCCSD's Kaleidoscope after school programs offer students enrichment classes and growth opportunitiesSeacoast pastor's daughter braves breast cancerLocal business owner and breast cancer survivor continue fight against diseaseGosnell career-high pounds Wando into state quarterfinalsMount Pleasant Political Forum to be held Oct. 29Teacher to Parent - Preparing children for a world requiring an array of skills, including reading cursive Friends2Follow News from Twitter Tweets by MoultrieNews Tweets by CeciliasScoop Tweets by MNfrankie Think First Know Your 5 Freedoms