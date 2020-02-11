The National Park Service (NPS) is developing new exhibits for Charles Pinckney National Historic Site’s historic Snee Farm house and museum and is seeking public comment on the exhibit ideas. The draft design and development documents are available to the public at parkplanning.nps.gov/chpiDD1. Comments can be made on the designs through Feb. 17.
The draft design package for the exhibits presents all the major details of the project to date. The plans, elevations, sample graphics, and illustrations are intended to show a detailed approach to the interior spaces of the house at Charles Pinckney National Historic Site. The public is invited to review and evaluate how well the overall story meets the goals and needs of the site and whether the graphics and text samples shown have the intended look, feel, and interpretation for the future exhibits.
This project will replace the current 900 square feet of exhibits with approximately 1,750 square feet of exhibits designed to engage and appeal to younger and more diverse audiences through inclusive content with immersive and interactive components, including a space where changing exhibits, demonstrations and audience centered experiences can be presented. The exhibits will incorporate universal design principles to create barrier free access. More than 35,000 visitors per year will benefit from this project.
The National Park Service continues to explore new ways to help visitors connect and find their parks. Charles Pinckney National Historic Site is free and open to the public Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on events and programs, please visit the park’s website at nps.gov/chpi, or call 843-881-5516.