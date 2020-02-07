Clinicians and staff members at East Cooper Medical Center are wearing red this Friday to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.
February is designated as American Heart Month and the first Friday in February is National Go Red Day. On this day, the nation comes together, igniting a wave of red from coast to coast.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19 ECMC will host a free Heart Health Screening from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. It includes a total cholesterol panel and blood sugar check via finger prick, blood pressure check, body mass index (BMI) and nutrition advice. Fasting is required prior to the screening.