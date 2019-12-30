On Sunday, Dec. 8, 29 students from the Nungesser Piano Studio took their musical talents to Somerby Mount Pleasant and serenaded the residents with performances and song.
In addition to solo and duo piano performances, students also led the audience in group sing alongs and at one point in the show, went out into the audience to greet the residents and deliver cards that they handcrafted themselves.
Jovia Ayiku, whose son and daughter both performed in the show, noted, “The residents were fully engaged and singing as the kids played. After the show the residents congratulated the students, engaging them in conversations about the music.”
Another mother, Maureen Longstreet, aptly remarked, “The show brought many warm smiles, holiday cheer, and good will shared by the Somerby residents and piano students alike.”
The students are all Mount Pleasant residents ragning in ages 5-18 grades kindergarten to 12th grade. The student's names are Kofi and Pearl Ayiku, Alicia Brown, Hillary and Katherine Chang, Roger Chen, Henry Cheng, Matteo and Max Farricielli, Daniel and Rachel Hedden, Ian and Julia Howe, Joy and Max Kai, Maria LaPaz, Chloe Liu, James Malm, Elena and Jarren McCoy, Melina and Viona Su, Alicia Tabor, Ashley and Caroline Townsend, Dora Wang, Selina Xiao, Rebecca Xu and Grace Zuo.