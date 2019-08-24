The Omar Shrine Seafood Festival of Charleston 2019 fundraising event was held on Saturday, Aug. 10. The first annual event was held to benefit the Shriners Organization and over 600 people attended.
The Omar Shrine Seafood Festival consisted of a seafood competition, live music and a cash bar, all benefiting the Omar Shrine. Each food vendor donated their products in support of the Omar Shrine.
The following food vendors participated this year:
- Two Fat Olives
- SoCu Food Truck
- Bigmeat Sandwiches & Meaty Treats
- Charleston Caribbean Creole Food Truck
- The Immortal Lobster
- Benitos Rolling Oven
- Jhi's Big Belly Grub
- Southern Seafood
- Matzo y Masa
- Charleston Pops
- BoozePops
- Community Coffee
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
The winners of the seafood contest were recognized at the event.
The first place winner was Sheena Myers, founder of Jhi's Big Belly Grub. Second place was awarded to Devin Sansone and Emily Sansone of Bigmeat Sandwiches. Third place went to Jared and Katie Maus with The Immortal Lobster.
More photos from this years event can be found on the Seafood Festival of Charleston Facebook page. Next year's festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.