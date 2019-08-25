As Lowcountry residents, businesses and visitors prepare to celebrate Labor Day, the Town of Mount Pleasant reminds water-loving enthusiasts to stay safe on the ocean and help protect and preserve local natural resources.
Aware that local recreational activities are dependent on the environment and waterways, residents, businesses and visitors are minimizing single use plastic to be the solution, stop the pollution.
As you celebrate Labor Day Weekend, keep plastic out of our waterways and make eco-friendly decisions that will last for generations.
Mount Pleasant passed a single-use plastic ban ordinance, which became effective April 16. The new ordinance addresses environmentally acceptable packaging and products.
The Town has launched a new environment-friendly program − the ECO PARTNER Program − as an extension to the ordinance. This program empowers residents to recognize businesses that go above and beyond to preserve and protect the environment of Mount Pleasant. A town-provided window decal is awarded to nominated businesses.
Eco Partners businesses include:
- Verde
- Harris Teeter
- CVS
- The Southern Bar & Grille
- TJ Maxx
- The Shelter
- Hobby Lobby
- Clean Eatz
- Trader Joe's
- Profile by Sanford
- Target
- Lowes Food
- Publix
- Starbucks
- Ye Ole Fashioned
- Chick-fil-a
Visit the town's website where you can find a FAQs page and a video with information and tips.