Generous locals looking to help out this holiday season are invited on Tuesday, Nov. 26 to swing by One80 Place for its seventh annual Turkey and a $20 Donation Drive.
One80 Place is asking individuals, small businesses, and organizations to collect and drop off monetary gifts and proteins (ham and turkey) to help in the mission to end homelessness for those struggling in our community.
Last year, the effort raised $56,000 and 450 turkeys. One80 Place provided 3,600 nutritious meals with the donated proteins and used the monetary donations to provide its clients with the programs and services needed to end their homelessness. Organizers hope to collect $60,000 and collect 400 turkeys this year. Donations will help keep clients warm, their bellies filled and ultimately, find them new homes.
Turkey and a $20 contributors can expect to enjoy a smooth drop off service, thanks to volunteers and local groups on hand to receive donations. Contributors will also have the chance to snap car-side selfies with local personalities, newscasters and sport mascots. For those that cannot come by on Nov. 26, community members can pledge their support by buying a virtual turkey online at one80place.org/donate-turkey.
To show support and encourage others to donate, those who contribute to the Turkey and a $20 Donation Drive will receive an ‘I Donated’ sticker that they can then wear and also share on social media platforms. One80 Place hopes that this ‘I Donated’ sticker movement will trigger others to give thanks this holiday season and support the cause.
One80 Place is excited to present the community with a way to give back during the holidays and believes that the Turkey and a $20 Donation Drive will continue to make a huge impact on those they serve.