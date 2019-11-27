On Tuesday, Nov. 26, One80 Place held its seventh annual Turkey and a $20 Donation Drive. The event exceeded its goal by raising more than $74,000 and selling 600 turkeys.
The drive's mission is to help end homelessness for those struggling in the community. Donations will help keep clients warm, their bellies filled and ultimately, find them new homes.
Last year, the effort raised $56,000 and 450 turkeys. One80 Place provided 3,600 nutritious meals with the donated proteins and used the monetary donations to provide its clients with the programs and services needed to end their homelessness.