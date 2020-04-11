The Charleston Friends of the Library (CFOL) is raising funds for Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) through a Library Giving Day campaign. This one-day online fundraising event will occur on Thursday, April 23, 2020 and will encourage patrons and library lovers to make a gift to their individual library system. This campaign reminds us that libraries, small and large, serve as a cornerstone for our communities. In these unprecedented times, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is a constant. And that's thanks to the caring support of generous individuals. CCPL has recently adapted to respond to patrons' desire to continue to enrich their minds and nurture their curiosity with an abundance of digital resources. In addition to the E-resources that can be accessed with a library card, CCPL has also provided free wi-fi, temporary e-cards, virtual programs, and support for those who need to speak with a librarian. Here's a look at a bit of the impact CCPL has recently made:
- More than 1,000 people have applied for an e-card.
- An average of 1,200 people a week access the Wi-Fi outside CCPL's buildings during the closure.
- CCPL has reached an average of 76,000 people through their virtual programs on Facebook with their story times being viewed more than 15,000 times during the last three weeks.
Even during these uncertain times, CCPL continues to be a beacon of light for the community. By continuing to ensure literacy practices for youth and encouraging connection over reading and mindfulness with virtual classes like yoga and meditation, CCPL is doing what they can to hold their patrons and community members alike together during this time.
To learn more about CFOL’s participation in #LibraryGivingDay or to make a donation, please visit bit.ly/LGDCFOL.