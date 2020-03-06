Pleasant Speakers, a local area club of Toastmasters International, has an open house scheduled for Monday, March 9 which will begin promptly at 6 p.m. and will be held at Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union 847 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant.
The award-winning featured speaker will be Kathleen Honan as she continues her journey on the Presentation Mastery Pathway. According to Honan, “This program includes modern, digital components, and brings me new challenges.” Kathy chose the Presentation Mastery Pathway in order to further develop her effective communication and leadership skills.
Alicia Millinger, President of Pleasant Speakers would like the open house to show the community what Toastmasters International has to offer to individuals in their personal and professional development goals.
“Pleasant Speakers provides a support network for those looking to develop their public speaking skills in a positive environment," Millinger said.
Pleasant Speakers Toastmasters Club #7783 invites guests to attend meetings, which are open to any adult. Meetings are 6-7:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays, every month, at Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union, 847 Coleman Blvd. Anyone may attend. There is no prior experience or club membership required to join. Membership fees are nominal.
For more information, visit pleasantspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org.