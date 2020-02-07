East Cooper Medical Center is joining thousands of people across the nation in sending Valentine’s Day cards to Major Bill White.
White is believed to be the oldest living U.S. Marine Corps WWII Veteran. He is a 104 years old and currently lives in a nursing home in Stockton, California.
His “ask” this year is to receive tons of Valentine’s Day cards. East Cooper Medical Center’s “ask” is that employees and local residents all take a moment to write White a Valentine’s Day card.
The ‘Valentine Station’ is located next to the Cafeteria at East Cooper Medical Center. It will be up through the morning of Monday, Feb. 10. Stop by to sign a card, or drop one off.
All of the Valentines from ECMC will be sent to Major White on Monday afternoon.