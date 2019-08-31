The 7th Annual Oyster Roast & Chili Cook-Off to benefit Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 2-5 p.m. at Alhambra Hall.
The event will be held rain or shine and is sponsored by South Atlantic Bank, the event will feature live music by the Stilettos, children’s entertainment, and tons of great food for a great cause. Tickets are $45 (21 and older), $15 (13-20 years old), children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at florencecrittentonsc.org.
Every 154 minutes a teen gives birth in South Carolina. Less than half will finish high school, resulting in financial insecurity, lack of employment and career growth, and homelessness. 100% of the proceeds will support Florence Crittenton, the only program in the state providing education, counseling, medical care, social support, and a safe haven for pregnant girls and young mothers.
Located in downtown Charleston, SC, Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina has been serving the entire state of South Carolina since 1897. Florence Crittenton’s mission is to provide hope, safety, and opportunity to young women in order to instill self-worth and self-sufficiency. Florence Crittenton values the right of every young woman to obtain the education, skills, and support needed to have a healthy life – for today and tomorrow.