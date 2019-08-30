Leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services (PDS®), which recently earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies for the 14th time, is pleased to announce it has committed to a $30,000 donation to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). The funds, which will be paid in $10,000 increments over a three-year period, will benefit the Pamela Kaminsky Clinic for Adolescents and Adults with Special Health Care Needs in the James B. Edwards College of Dental Medicine. The leadership at Pacific Dental Services has been committed to making dentistry more accessible to people with special needs through training and advocacy. In fact, it was announced in March that the PDS Foundation opened the Pacific Dental Services Foundation Dentists for Special Needs clinic for children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.
“The faculty and staff at the James B. Edwards College of Dental Medicine are grateful for the generous donation made by Pacific Dental Services,” said Stephanie Oberempt, Director of Development, Medical University of South Carolina. “Because of this donation, students at the Pamela Kaminsky Clinic for Adolescents and Adults with Special Health Care Needs will have the resources to learn how to best serve patients with special needs. Thank you to everyone at Pacific Dental Services for their commitment to our college’s special care dentistry program.”
PDS-supported owner dentists, Alex Sharifian, DDS and Ali Shahrestani, DMD, and PDS’ South Carolina regional partner, Michael Roelandts, worked together for the past year to secure the donation in support of the dental school. “Drs. Sharifian, Shahrestani and I are thrilled we were able to make this donation happen,” said Mr. Roelandts. “The ability to help an underserved population in our community and provide more access to care is at the core of PDS. We hope this donation will help fulfill the need for more specially-trained dentists who are ready to provide dental care for patients with special needs.”
“It is my honor to work with patients from all backgrounds and walks of life,” said Dr. Benjamin Wachter, practicing dentist for the Pacific Dental Services Foundation Dentists for Special Needs clinic. “With six years of providing dental care for the special needs community and extensive training in adaptive techniques, I have been highly successful in providing quality dental care for every patient.”