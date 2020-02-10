The Palmetto Conservation Foundation Board of Directors has appointed Mary Roe as PCF’s executive director.
Previously acting as the organization’s interim executive director and the director of programs and development, Roe has been with PCF for seven years. She has implemented Trail awareness and wellness events such as: True to the Brew Trail Run Series, Trail to Table Dinners and the Women’s Outdoor Adventure Weekend, just to name a few.
“I have enjoyed being a part of such an integral project that not only provides health and wellness for our state, but continues to grow and showcase the diversity of South Carolina’s landscape” Roe said.
About the Palmetto Trail
The Palmetto Trail inspires active, healthy living as it showcases the state’s diverse natural beauty, fascinating history, and rich cultural heritage. When finished, the Trail will stretch 500-miles across 14 counties from Walhalla in Oconee County to Awendaw in Charleston County. PCF has constructed 29 passages and 400 miles of public hiking-biking trail. The Palmetto Trail is South Carolina’s premier hiking and biking trail, and is built to protect wildlife habitats while providing public access for active, nonmotorized outdoor recreation. For more information, visit www.palmettoconservation.org.
About Palmetto Conservation Foundation
The mission of Palmetto Conservation Foundation (PCF) is to conserve South Carolina’s natural and cultural resources, preserve historic landmarks, and promote active outdoor recreation on trails and greenways. Founded in 1989, PCF is a statewide nonprofit organization with headquarters in Columbia. PCF’s largest and best-known project is building and maintaining the mountains-to-sea Palmetto Trail. In 2016, PCF inaugurated the Palmetto Conservation Corps to help interested young adults in South Carolina learn skills in trail maintenance and construction, assist FEMA and state agencies with disaster recovery, and develop as the next generation of conservation stewards and leaders. To learn more about Palmetto Conservation, the Palmetto Trail and the Palmetto Conservation Corps, visit www.palmettoconservation.org and Facebook/palmettoconservation, or call 803-771-0870.