On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Palmetto Goodwill officials presented a check to Water Mission for $15,000 to support the Hurricane Dorian Relief Effort in the Bahamas.
Specifically, the donation will be used to purchase a Reverse Osmosis Water System and Generator from Water Mission, who will then install and help operate and maintain the system. The system will provide 1,800 gallons of safe, clean water per day to thousands of people in the Bahamas who are still without access to a consistent water supply.
When presenting the check, Palmetto Goodwill’s president & CEO Robert Smith commented, “While this check has Palmetto Goodwill’s name at the top, the revenues to pay for this system came from a Round-Up program instituted at each of our 31 stores. So the monies for this really come from generous Goodwill shoppers throughout our territory. I want to thank them for stepping up to help those in need down in the Bahamas.”
Water Mission President & COO George Green, IV, PE, happily accepted the donation saying, “I too want to thank Goodwill and its shoppers. Clean, safe water is one of the most important resources for those recovering from natural disasters. With little or no freshwater sources available in the Bahamas, reverse osmosis — a specialized water treatment process that desalinates and treats saltwater — is the only viable way to provide access to safe water. This water system will save lives and have a huge impact on thousands of people still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Dorian.”