The MPRD U10 girls champions for Fall 2019 are the Greenwise Market "Palmetto Porcupines" after finishing an undefeated season 9-0-1 with a 3-0 shutout in their final match on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Coaches Kevin McNamara and Helen Russo, both of Mt. Pleasant credit the girls' advanced team cooperation and superior conditioning with their dominant performance all season. Pictured with their trophy are Coach Kevin McNamara, Coach Helen Russo, Aleksandra Russo, Khushi Malik, Suzette Head, Sophie Mercorelli, Eliza McNamara, Emma Lowry, Sophie Cook, Brielle Danish and Tenley Scanga.