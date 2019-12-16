The 38th annual Charleston Harbor Parade of decorated holiday boats was held Saturday night, Dec. 14. With calm seas and brisk temperatures some of the most elaborately decorated boats seen in years toured the harbor for the delight of viewers in Mount Pleasant and on the Charleston Peninsula.
Parade results:
- First place power boat and First Overall – Reel Science (No. 9) from the South Carolina Aquarium, a 32-foot Scout captained by Arnold Postell an Ben Crimminger.
- Second place power – Penny Creek (No. 12) from Carolina Dock and Marine on John’s Island, a 40-foot barge captained by Dereck Astorino.
- Third place power – A Good Day 2 (No. 3) from Charleston captained by Billy Reid on his 31-foot Pursuit.
- First place sail – Black Dog (No. 14) from West Ashley, a 38-foot Island Packet captained by Robert Graves.
- Second place sail - Beacon Won (No. 1) from Nassau, the Bahamas, a custom built 69-foot schooner captained by Bruce Dunham and Sheila Young. This is their 30th appearance on our parade!
- Third place sail – Alliance (No. 15) from Sullivan’s Island, a 38-foot Ericson captained by Adam Parker.
The parade is sponsored by the City of Charleston Office of Cultural affairs and America’s Boating Club Charleston.