The Park West Campus Education Fund (“Ed Fund”) has kicked-off its annual campaign to raise funds for the three schools on the Park West Campus — Laurel Hill Primary, Pinckney Elementary and Cario Middle School.
The campaign, that takes beginning now through the end of September, is designed to provide some offset to the funding shortage in the schools in our area. Because these schools are considered to be in an affluent area, the state’s education allocation model distributes district funds proportionately lower to our schools, and the Ed Fund was created to address this shortfall. The Ed Fund replaces most traditional fundraising that takes place in other schools (popcorn sales, gift wrap sales, etc.) and instead partners with parents and administrators to facilitate a one-time, meaningful donation.
“The great thing about our organization is that 99 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to the school. We are a parent volunteer-led group, and our only costs are administering the campaign. Traditional fundraising typically only yields about 50 cents for every dollar raised, so our opportunity is much more meaningful. The impact is immediately felt in our schools," said Rick Arthur, Chairman of the Park West Campus Education Fund.
For the 2019-20 school year, the schools are seeking to fund the following items through the Ed Fund’s Annual Campaign: A STEAM Program at Laurel Hill Primary, an after-school Drama Program and production along with staff development and robotics equipment at Pinckney Elementary and library books and resources at Cario Middle. The goal for this year’s campaign is $100,000.
Suggested giving levels are $100 (“Friend of the Ed Fund”), $250 (“Lunch Buddy”), $500 (“Teacher’s Pet”), $750 (“Honor Roll”), and $1000 or greater (“Principals’ Circle”).
“Our program is truly about leaving a legacy, as the donations impact children on our campus from kindergarten through eighth grade. So, parents will be able to see the benefit of their generosity for many years — that’s pretty special and unique," Arthur said.
The annual Campaign will wrap-up at the end of September. To learn more about the Park West Campus Education Fund, please visit parkwestedfund.org. Tax-deductible donations can be made directly on the site.