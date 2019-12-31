On Jan. 4 and 5, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will adjust admission prices based on the needs of visitors as part of the museum’s 9th annual “Pay What You Can” weekend. Instead of the standard admission and parking fees, guests are encouraged to pay any amount of money they can afford.
“The ‘Pay What You Can’ weekend has become a tradition for Lowcountry families,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Larry Murray. “Budgets are tight after the holidays. This is a great way for people to enjoy time with their families without having to worry about the cost. We are also proud to serve as a wonderful learning opportunity to students who are out on winter break. A visit to see the USS Yorktown can spark interest in naval history just in time for the second half of the school year.”
The standard museum admission rate is $24 for adults and parking is $5. During the “Pay What You Can” Weekend, visitors can pay whatever they feel comfortable paying for both admission and parking. Every ticket will include all three historic vessels, the Medal of Honor Museum and the Vietnam Experience Exhibit. As always, active duty military in uniform, and children under six are free.
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is an agency of the state of South Carolina but does not receive appropriated funding. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.