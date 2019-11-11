Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will host a free public symposium Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. aboard the USS Yorktown about internationally-renowned artist Mary Whyte and her We The People: Portraits of Veterans in America art exhibit.
In 2010, Mary Whyte set out on an inspirational seven-year mission to paint 50 large-scale watercolor portraits of current day American veterans. WE THE PEOPLE: Portraits of Veterans in America is Whyte’s remarkable series depicting military veterans of all ages and from all walks of life. The exhibit is currently on display at the City Gallery in Charleston.
During the symposium at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, Whyte will take the stage to describe how she creates her watercolor portraits and share stories about photos taken during her seven-year journey across the United States. At 7:30 p.m., the symposium audience will watch a South Carolina Education Television (ETV) Palmetto Scene newscast feature about the artist as it airs live. Whyte will also discuss her career, experiences, and offer advice for those interested in pursuing a career as an artist.
A cash bar will be available outside the Smokey Stover Theater aboard the Yorktown from 6-8 p.m. For more information about this event, visit patriotspoint.org.