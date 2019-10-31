Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will host the South Carolina Marine Educators Association’s 31st annual conference aboard the USS Yorktown on Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3.
The conference theme is “Putting the Communication in Science.” Award-winning Charleston Post and Courier newspaper reporter and author Bo Petersen will be the keynote speaker. Petersen covers science and the environment for the paper and has been published in more than three dozen respected journals in the United States and Canada.
Conference attendees include teachers from Charleston, Berkeley and Horry County school districts, in addition to other educators from across South Carolina.
The South Carolina Marine Educators Association is a non-profit and chapter of the National Marine Educators Association. It was formed in 1988 to advance the understanding of fresh and saltwater ecosystems. The association is comprised of marine educators and water enthusiasts.
For more information about the conference, visit www.scmarineed.org.